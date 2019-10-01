Judge video scandal case: Court expresses anger over not presenting complete challan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Electronic Crime Court, Islamabad expressed strong anger at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the prosecution team for not presenting complete challan in the judge video scandal case despite clear court orders.

The Anti-Electronic Crime Court (AECC) heard the judge video scandal case where the FIA could not present a complete challan. At this the court expressed strong dismay at DG FIA and prosecution team and ordered sending a copy of the court orders to the secretary Establishment and secretary Interior. The court in its remarks said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had clearly ordered that high court alone has the power to take action against any institution for not following the court orders. At this the director legal of FIA Tahir Mahmood told the court that the new prosecutor had assumed his responsibilities just a day before and could not appear before the court. Later the court ordered the FIA to present a complete challan of the case at all cost and adjourned the hearing till October 7.