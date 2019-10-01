close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
October 1, 2019

Judge video scandal case: Court expresses anger over not presenting complete challan

Top Story

S
Sabah
October 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Electronic Crime Court, Islamabad expressed strong anger at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the prosecution team for not presenting complete challan in the judge video scandal case despite clear court orders.

The Anti-Electronic Crime Court (AECC) heard the judge video scandal case where the FIA could not present a complete challan. At this the court expressed strong dismay at DG FIA and prosecution team and ordered sending a copy of the court orders to the secretary Establishment and secretary Interior. The court in its remarks said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had clearly ordered that high court alone has the power to take action against any institution for not following the court orders. At this the director legal of FIA Tahir Mahmood told the court that the new prosecutor had assumed his responsibilities just a day before and could not appear before the court. Later the court ordered the FIA to present a complete challan of the case at all cost and adjourned the hearing till October 7.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story