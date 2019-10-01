Grand jirga

TIMERGARA: The grand jirga, which was formed to resolve the decades-old land dispute between residents of Shatai Darra and Malakani Ghara, held its first meeting at Timergara Rest House here on Monday. Over 40 members, including leaders from all political parties, clerics, social activists and local elders attended the jirga.

The jirga was formed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lower Dir chief and former member provincial assembly (MPA) Aizazul Mulk Afkari after the exchange of fire between the two groups recently over a property dispute. The clash had left one person dead and five injured. The land dispute also claimed the life of one person in February 2005.