Pakistan submits plan to erase circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has submitted its envisaged plan to erase monster of circular debt within envisaged deadline of September 30, 2019 given by International Monetary Fund (IMF) under structural benchmark.

However, the government has missed out deadline for issuing licence for track and trace system for cigarettes in order to avoid tax evasion.

“Yes, we have submitted our plan to erase the circular debt within the envisaged deadline,” Special Secretary to Ministry of Finance Omar Hamid Khan who is also Spokesman confirmed to The News on Monday night.

He also said that the government achieved target related to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for end September 2019. However, the power subsidy amount did not yet clear as Ministry of Power stated that pre-audit was underway before providing the subsidy amount.

When the FBR high-ups were contacted, they told The News that the FBR received technical bidding from 17 interested parties for track and trace system, which were opened last week. The FBR’s internal evaluation committee has been undertaking its evaluation as technical bidding possessed 80 percent marks. For qualifying from technical bidding, the least requirement is obtaining 70 marks. The FBR has also decided to establish grievance redressal committee in order to address any genuine concern of any party concerned. “There are two parties, which have not submitted required documents so they might be disqualified in the technical bidding,” said the sources and added that the financial bidding would be opened till October 5, 2019 so the contract would be awarded within this week.

The government hss committed with the IMF that the electricity tariff for FY 2020 will be notified as determined by the regulator by end-September 2019. Going forward, Pakistani authorities are committed to streamline and make more predictable the tariff notification process. To this end, amendments to the Nepra Act will be submitted to Parliament by end-December 2019 under structural benchmark with a view to ensuring full automaticity of the quarterly tariff adjustments and Pakistani authorities have prepared a comprehensive plan to reduce circular debt, with quarterly targets for the reduction of arrears through improvements in collection, efficiency gains, and enhanced governance. The plan also includes options to tackle the outstanding stock of circular debt.

These include sizeable losses and insufficient collections, and weak governance and regulatory deficiencies. These gaps translate into distortions and losses, and the accumulation of cash flow shortfalls, or circular debt.

The government has committed with the IMF that the government implemented quarterly adjustment of power tariff. Moreover, we will also notify the FY 2020 electricity tariff schedule as determined by the regulator by end-September, 2019 under structural benchmark.

The government prepares a comprehensive circular debt reduction plan with quarterly targets for losses, collection, and accumulation of arrears (flow) by Discos. Elements of this plan include a monitoring and incentive framework for strengthening the sector's performance including bill collection and distribution losses, improving distribution companies' governance, reducing or eliminating implicit government subsidies to particular economic sectors, assessing investment needs in the sector and designing an investment plan and addressing the stock of circular debt to service the interest on accumulated power sector debt.