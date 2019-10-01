close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 1, 2019

Outlaws arrested

National

 
October 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested 16 outlaws including ten drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Monday. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Waqas and recovered one 30-bore pistol and stolen valuables from their possession.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan