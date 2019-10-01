Outlaws arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested 16 outlaws including ten drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Monday. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Waqas and recovered one 30-bore pistol and stolen valuables from their possession.
