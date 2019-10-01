Report sought on beating of students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab HEC Secretary (Academic) Tariq Hameed on Monday directed Faisalabad Divisional Director Colleges and Toba Govt Postgraduate College Principal to send him reports regarding alleged beating of some students by a college lecturer on Saturday. The secretary also asked them to submit report regarding another incident in which the father of a victim student and and the concerned lecturer clashed again.
