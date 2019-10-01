close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

Report sought on beating of students

National

 
October 1, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab HEC Secretary (Academic) Tariq Hameed on Monday directed Faisalabad Divisional Director Colleges and Toba Govt Postgraduate College Principal to send him reports regarding alleged beating of some students by a college lecturer on Saturday. The secretary also asked them to submit report regarding another incident in which the father of a victim student and and the concerned lecturer clashed again.

