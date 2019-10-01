Hafiz Saeed case transferred to Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed transfer of a case against chief of the banned organisation Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), Hafiz Saeed, from Gujranwala anti-terrorism court to Lahore.

Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan issued this order on a petition of Hafiz Saeed, who pleaded that he was being kept in a jail in Lahore and was taken to Gujranwala for every hearing of the case in the court.

He pointed out that appearing before the Gujranwala court was not suitable owing to security situation and his life might be at risk. He said since he had been held in a jail in Lahore, the case should also be shifted to the city. A lawyer for the government said that they had no objection to transfer of the case. The court accepted the petition and permitted transfer of case to Lahore. In July, Saeed was arrested in connection with the terrorism financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala.