KP IGP orders investigators to implement developed standards

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan has directed the heads of investigation wings in all the districts to implement the newly developed standards and carry out monthly inspections, focusing on serious and violent crimes.

The directives were issued to all heads of investigation wings throughout the province on Monday. The investigation wing is considered the backbone of policing. There was a need for improvement in it based on new and modern techniques and technology to achieve the desired results. An official said the new initiative would help strengthen the police investigations, collection of evidence and in holding the investigators accountable. The official added the KP police had strengthened internal inspections and the force was moving towards specialisation.