CM inaugurates gas supply scheme in Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday inaugurated the natural gas supply scheme in Darra Adamkhel which has been completed at a cost of Rs350 million.

It will ensure supply of natural gas to the people of five tribes in Darra Adamkhel. He also announced gas supply scheme for the remaining two tribes of Darra Adamkhel. According to a handout, he was addressing a gathering after the inaugural ceremony. The chief minister announced the upgrading of the hospital, establishment of girls college and construction of sports ground in Darra Adamkhel. Mahmood Khan said the government was focused on the speedy development of tribal districts and other underdeveloped areas of the province. He added progress cannot be achieved without uniform development. He said the government had approved the largest ever developmental budget for the tribal areas which amounted to Rs83 billion.

Once implemented, it will usher in a new era of progress, development and prosperity in the tribal districts, he added. Commenting on the development initiatives for the southern districts, the chief minister stated that the establishment of southern Expressway i.e. Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Expressway will not only connect the entire southern districts with major communication routes of the country but will also provide numerous development and revenue-generating opportunities for the province. The chief minister announced the establishment of a cottage industry at Darra Adamkhel, stating that the proper industrialization of this sector will not only enable the sale of locally manufactured arms at national and international level but will also help channelize the existing industry by providing livelihood opportunities to local people and generate revenue.

Mahmood Khan announced the provision of interest-free loans under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme for Darra Adamkhel. The ceremony was also attended by Governor Shah Farman and Federal Minister of State and Frontier Region Shehryar Afridi. Meanwhile, the chief minister visited Kurram district where he formally inaugurated the up-gradation of two gridstations at Sadda and Alizai.

Earlier, the chief minister also attended a public forum arranged by the local administration. He directed the district administration to solve the problems of the local people at their doorstep.