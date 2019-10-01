Ombudsperson reviews progress on KP prison reforms

PESHAWAR: Federal Ombudsperson Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Monday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the implementation status of the recommendations of the Prisons Reforms Committee endorsed by the Supreme Court.

During his visit, he co-chaired a meeting with the chief secretary wherein the advocate general, special secretary, Home Department, inspector general prisons and representatives of other departments were present.

He informed the participants that three periodical reports had been submitted to the Supreme Court in the context of implementation of the recommendations of the prisons report and the next report would be submitted this October.

Senior Advisor Law, Hafiz Ahsan Khokhar made a presentation on the salient points of the recommendations and the decisions taken during the last meetings with the stakeholders.

The representatives of the provincial government made a presentation on various actions taken for implementation of the report. These actions included the constitution of district oversight committees and the visits undertaken by them to various prisons, provision of various facilities to the inmates of the prisons such as medical facilities, screening for HIV, hepatitis and other contagious diseases, technical and vocational education, filtration plants for clean drinking water, addition of more toilets.

The steps taken to segregate the drug addicts and hardcore criminals from the other prisoners were also highlighted. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Saleem Khan assured the federal ombudsperson that concrete steps would be taken for construction of additional jails, constitution of districts oversight committees in every district, provision of funds for various facilities to the prisoners and engaging philanthropists for payment of petty fines in respect of the prisoners who have completed their terms in prisons. He directed the officials to finalise the steps for implementation of those recommendations on which the progress was still not up to the mark.