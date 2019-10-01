Misuse of church property alleged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: President of Save the Church Property Movement, Bishop Jimmy Mathew on Monday asked the government to take notice of the real issue confronting the historic Edwardes College in Peshawar. Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, Jimmy Mathew and other members of the movement claimed the Peshawar Diocese was registered with a joint-stock company.
