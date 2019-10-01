PIMS observes two-hour token strike

ISLAMABAD: Patient services remained suspended for two-hours at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here Monday as protests continue to pressurise the government for withdrawal of the ‘draconian’ PIMS Reforms Act 2019, which the medical community sees as an attempt to privatize the capital’s largest public sector hospital.

Joining the protest was the vice president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam who assured the medical community that the JI would not permit implementation of the Reforms Act at any cost. “PIMS is an important institution which caters to the medical needs of poor patients from all provinces of Pakistan; its privatisation will be nothing short of a criminal act that will deprive the poor of free treatment,” he stated.

Rejecting the Act, Aslam advised the medical community to forge unity in their ranks and to resist every attempt aimed at its implementation. “Our party leadership will criticize this Act on every single forum,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the spokesman of the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) Dr. Asfandyar said we have always preferred dialogue over protests, b ut the government has forced us to resort to protests. “We were promised that no Bill will

be passed without holding consultations with all stakeholders, but in keeping with traditions of past governments, the PTI government too has deceived us. While we unanimously reject this Act, we will keep the option of dialogue open,” he stated.

Other speakers also accused the Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza of duplicity and criticized him for making false promises. They vowed to continue their two-hour token protest till their demands are met. Terming PIMS as their home, they maintained that they would resist its privatization, come what may.