Issues of honour

Despite efforts by human rights groups, governments and activists, ‘honour’ killings or karo-kari killings continue, mainly in rural areas of Sindh. During the first six months of this year, 70 people died in such murders; 50 of them were women. Very few of the accused have been brought to justice, mainly because the killers are usually family members of the victims and escape justice either through the qisas and diyat laws or simply by denying the murder and backing each other in this. Delay in police probes is also a problem and currently, 90 percent of the cases are still pending in courts. There have been many high-profile cases of karo-kari in Sindh. However, despite the publicity, the problem continues. The IG police has reviewed the process of investigation in cases of ‘honour’ killing and sought a detailed report. We already have many reports piled up on shelves everywhere in the country. Whether the latest one can come up with a solution and prevent other victims from being slaughtered, usually by their own family members, for the simple act of falling in love is difficult to say.

If this is to happen, it will be necessary for police investigations to be carried out far more professionally and for steps to be taken to empower women and change mindsets. The fact that so many in society condone such murders makes the task of law enforcers far more difficult and there is still doubt in the minds of people as to whether an ‘honour’ killing is a murder. This confusion has to be removed. The law is clear. The need is to apply it across the board.

The two previous governments have also attempted to make laws against honour killings more effective. But these efforts have been thwarted by poor methods of inquiry and a possible lack of interest by police. The system must change if the number of karo-kari killings is to drop. Experts have looked at the issue and called for a change in social and official approach. But bringing such changes about has traditionally proved difficult everywhere in the country. Far too many people, most of them women, die because family ‘honour’ is seen as being associated with them. It is this reality which needs to be altered if the murders are to decline.