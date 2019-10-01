Bad traffic

Every single day the traffic at the Habib Bank SITE Industrial area flyover is terrible. It takes at least 45 minutes just to cross this flyover, especially in the evening rush hours when people are going back home from their workplace. This flyover was constructed a few years back just to ease the traffic situation at Habib Bank SITE Chowrangi but while constructing this flyover it seems authorities did not notice that there is a huge bottleneck at the end of the flyover which affects smooth flow of traffic, resulting in a bad traffic jam because parallel to this flyover there is another road and traffic comes from there as well.

In-order to improve the flow of traffic, work has been started to expand the road but construction is going at an extremely slow pace. It is my request to the authorities to speed up the construction work so that the traffic issue in this area can be resolved as soon as possible.

Muhammad Iqbal Hanif

Karachi