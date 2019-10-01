Revolution, not cuts

This refers to the article ‘Cut corporate tax’ (Sep 29) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer suggests slashing the corporate tax rate to spur economic activity, perhaps taking a cue from the recent Indian measure. But an across-the-board cut in corporate tax rate is not advisable. The tax rate for the manufacturing sector can be reduced to 15-20 percent to stimulate industrialization. The rate for trading and real-estate business can be raised to 35 percent to incentivize transfer of resources to manufacturing. The rate for banking companies can be increased to 35 percent also, as the government being the principal borrower, most of the banks’ investments are in risk-free government papers carrying good returns without any marketing effort. But the cut in tax rate is not enough to fuel economic activity. The government must provide critical institutional support by focusing on the former PIDC model as the private sector remains shy, preferring short-term investment in trading/real estate over long-term investment in manufacturing. Regarding the high cost of finance, the establishment of an Industrial Finance Bank, on the lines of former IDBP, is recommended to provide long-term financing on very soft terms.

India’s push towards massive industrialization during the decades of the 50s, 60s and 70s was spearheaded by certain public-sector institutions – and the private sector followed. Leaving industrialization solely to the private sector, particularly in high-tech areas and capital intensive segment where the gestation period is long, will not bear fruit. Regarding decline in production/sales of the auto sector, it is part of the economic adjustment that is taking place and should not be of any great concern. The fall in demand for cars is arising from the clampdown on corruption money, fear of documentation and restriction on purchase of vehicles by government ministries and departments under the austerity drive. The fall in demand for buses and trucks can be attributed to the shifting of some traffic from road transport to the railways. What is required is a highly qualified and competent team of experts and specialists to usher in an industrial revolution. This alone is the panacea for Pakistan’s economic slide.

Arif Majeed

Karachi