Wake up, world

The growing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir have become a matter of serious concern in the region. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmir region has been turned into a potential flashpoint. An unending curfew has been imposed by the Indian forces.

Pakistan is making every possible effort to let the world know of the atrocious measures adopted by India. PM Imran Khan on Friday perfectly highlighted the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly. The way he portrayed the predicaments faced by Kashmiri people has been appreciated by all. He blatantly exposed the heinous measures taken by fascist Modi who tends to follow the RSS ideology. There is no denying the fact that Pakistan has extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris and is continuing to plead the Kashmir case at all international forums. It is high time the world community awoke from its deep slumber and took urgent action against the blatant violation of human rights in Kashmir. Otherwise, there is speculation about the two nuclear-powered countries coming face to face in war.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur