Mineral wealth

The mineral sector currently contributes only 2.8 percent to the GDP and Pakistan ranks 106 in the Mining Contribution Index (MCI). Balochistan has more than half of the national prospective geology for minerals.

Although a few local companies are working with minerals, there is a lot more that can be done to develop this sector which has the potential to increase the revenue stream of the country manifold. Authorities should form a task force of stakeholders and experts to undertake studies to quantify Pakistan’s existing mineral resources according to the globally recognized criteria and then steer the process of mineral sector development in phases over country and especially in Balochistan.

Muhammad Nadeem

Karachi