Tue Oct 01, 2019
Civil hospital

Newspost

 
Karachi Civil Hospital has for many years faced several issues. As far as patients are concerned; at the emergency ward, 21,242 patients are examined on a monthly basis with serious paramedical personnel shortages. The cases are not confined to the city; patients come from different parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The number of patients has risen dramatically due to in the increase in population, but the funds have lagged behind compared to the population. Patients have to wait for hours, because doctors have to check hundreds of patients. When it comes to cleanliness of the wards, that is far from satisfactory. I request the provincial government of Sindh and related authorities to look into the issue and hire more physicians for Civil Hospital because health is our fundamental right.

Abrar Moosa

Karachi

