Birds and planes

Large birds pose a threat to commercial aviation flights. Having compromised passenger safety at existing airports, where even today such irregular construction continues in Lahore, it was hoped that the New Islamabad Airport, built at a cost exceeding Rs100 billion, would be free from such potent violations. But almost daily, new housing societies are being advertised for sale in the vicinity of the New Islamabad Airport.

Can Pakistan, already under microscopic scan of hostile countries, afford that circumstances are allowed to exist for major aviation crashes or accidents to occur? Are the profits of a few more important than the lives of thousands taxpayers who pay to travel? It is the taxes from airline passengers and aviation companies which fund the Civil Aviation Authority and its executives and workforce to ensure that the ICAO Safety rules are enforced. ICAO mandates and CAA rules do incorporate Rule of Mandatory Sterile Zone of 15 km around periphery of active runways. It is unfortunate that vested interests have been giving NOCs allowing construction of housing societies etc. The waste from them attract birds large enough to cause severe damage to aircraft in approach or take-off configuration, which can lead to fatal crashes and accidents involving hundreds of innocent passengers.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore