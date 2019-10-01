Hur closes strong to win Indy LPGA event

WASHINGTON: Hur Mi-jung took her place among the LPGA’s multiple tournament winners this season, going wire-to-wire for the first time to claim the Indy Women in Tech Championship by four strokes on Sunday.

The 29-year-old South Korean entered the final round with a two-stroke lead, having shot a sizzling 63 in her first round to set the tone for the week. Hur just missed a long birdie putt on the final hole, leaving her to tap in for par and a 21-under 261 total at the Brickyard Crossing course.

“I am so happy,” Hur said. “I was talking about wire-to-wire after third round. I have never done that before so I really wanted to do it, and I did it.”