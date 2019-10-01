Hur closes strong to win Indy LPGA event

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Hur Mi-jung took her place among the LPGA’s multiple tournament winners this season, going wire-to-wire for the first time to claim the Indy Women in Tech Championship by four strokes on Sunday.
The 29-year-old South Korean entered the final round with a two-stroke lead, having shot a sizzling 63 in her first round to set the tone for the week. Hur just missed a long birdie putt on the final hole, leaving her to tap in for par and a 21-under 261 total at the Brickyard Crossing course.
“I am so happy,” Hur said. “I was talking about wire-to-wire after third round. I have never done that before so I really wanted to do it, and I did it.”
WASHINGTON: Hur Mi-jung took her place among the LPGA’s multiple tournament winners this season, going wire-to-wire for the first time to claim the Indy Women in Tech Championship by four strokes on Sunday.
The 29-year-old South Korean entered the final round with a two-stroke lead, having shot a sizzling 63 in her first round to set the tone for the week. Hur just missed a long birdie putt on the final hole, leaving her to tap in for par and a 21-under 261 total at the Brickyard Crossing course.
“I am so happy,” Hur said. “I was talking about wire-to-wire after third round. I have never done that before so I really wanted to do it, and I did it.”