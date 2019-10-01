Tayyab first Pakistani in US Open main round since 2012

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam is the first from the country to play in the main round of US Squash Open in eight years. Tayyab has got entry to the US Squash Championships that is to be played from October 5-12. According to the draws, unseeded Tayyab is to face Raphael Kandra from Germany in the first round.

Amir Atlas Khan was the last man from Pakistan to qualify for the main round of the US Open, back in 2012. Yasir Butt was also in that edition of the championships but he lost in the first qualifying round.

In 2013, Yasir Butt lost in the qualifying finals, while Imran Khan lost in the first qualifying round. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had dominated the US Open since its early years.

Hashim Khan was the first Pakistani player to claim the title. He did so in 1956, 1957 and 1963. Roshan Khan won the championship in 1958, 1960, and 1961. Azam Khan won the championship in 1962 and Mo Khan took the title in 1964, 1965, 1966, and 1968.

Sharif Khan won the title from 1969 to 1974 and then from 1976 to 1981. Jahangir Khan won the championship in 1984, 1985, and 1988. Jansher Khan won the title in 1987, 1990, and 1995.