Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

PCB chief likely to meet departments’ heads

Sports

KARACHI: The PCB chairman is likely to meet heads of those departments which have sports infrastructure and been running cricket teams to discuss their role in domestic cricket, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

Informed sources said that this initiative is being taken on the directive of patron in chief of PCB PM Imran Khan. The federal government has asked the departments that are in its domain to meet Ehsan Mani to find out ways to strengthen the new format of domestic cricket.

The sources said that a letter has been sent to NBP, SNGPL, PIA, SSGC, WAPDA, CAA, and SBP in this respect. The invitation of the meeting to departmental heads was sent a week ago, the sources said.

