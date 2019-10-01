Teenage stars look to WC 2020 as National U19 events start next week

KARACHI: The National Under-19 three-day and 50-overs tournaments will commence next week on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively, with all the budding youngsters aiming to strengthening their claims for call-ups for the Pakistan squad for the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020.

Both the events will be held on a single-league basis with the one-day final to be played on November 6 and the three-day tournament final, to be played over four days, to be held from November 9-12.

The matches will be spread over seven venues of six cities: Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur; Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot; KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Lahore; Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad; Naya Nazimabad Ground, Karachi; R Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura; and State Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The six sides have been selected by the national junior selection committee following a series of trials in which players selected for 18 regional sides, as per the previous constitution, took part.

“One of the objectives of the new domestic structure is to enhance the quality of youth cricket so these players are well nurtured and understand the game fully before they climb up the rung,” PCB Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid said.

The six squads were selected during an extensive trials process, he added.