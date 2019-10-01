PSL General Council meeting held in Karachi

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League General Council met on Monday in Karachi with Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani in the chair.

During the meeting, PCB and the franchises renewed their commitment to holding the entire HBL PSL 2020 edition in Pakistan. A wide variety of issues were discussed in the meeting, including the minutes of the last GC meeting; potential dates for holding the HBL PSL 2020 Draft towards the end of November; and the details of the revenue share from the central pool for the 2019 season that were earlier shared with the franchises.

“We had fruitful discussions with our valued partners today and we have found a way forward,” Chief Executive PCB Wasim Khan said. “In the days ahead, our preparations for the HBL PSL 2020 season will continue in full swing. We are committed to staging the entire edition in Pakistan and the franchises are on-board with us.

“Cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will enjoy another action-packed edition of HBL PSL; some of the best T20 talent will grace our stadiums.”

An update on the player registration for the next season was given which was likely to open imminently and some of the biggest T20 stars from around the world are expected to take part in the 2020 HBL PSL season. During the meeting, the HBL PSL 2020 schedule as well as broadcast plans were discussed.