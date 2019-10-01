SL officials promise support for international cricket in Pakistan

KARACHI: Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando and Sri Lanka Cricket President Shaami Silva on Monday promised their support for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan but avoided explicitly stating if their team would tour Pakistan for the two-Test series which is scheduled in December.

“Actually security wise we don’t need to think twice. We are playing the Test championship. There are two or three players here and they are in the Test team,” Shaami told a news conference here at the National Stadium on Monday.

“You know when PCB was pressuring us my Minister said that we would take a chance and go because we know the security and we have sent our former Air Marshal. I hope all the players will agree to come for the Test series. We have no problem in coming to Pakistan,” Shaami added.

“I am very glad and I am very supportive of former ICC chief Ehsan Mani and now chairman of the PCB. Our board is 200 percent supportive with you. Your security is too tight. I cannot go out and am little worried about that,” Shaami said.

Fernando said there are some players in the Sri Lankan team playing in Pakistan who have played with their senior players who have not come and they would endorse how security was in Pakistan. And that will boost the confidence ahead of the Test series, he added.

Fernando acknowledged Pakistan’s supportive stance for Sri Lanka in the past when the latter were in deep crisis. “I am very thankful to Pakistan who sent their under-19 team to Sri Lanka at a time when things were not settled in Sri Lanka. That was an act of solidarity showed by Pakistan. Because of the situation we faced ten years ago in Pakistan our players are still in shock. Pakistan Cricket Board did take care of our boys and we should not be worried,” Fernando said.

“We are supporting our cricketers and are behind them. Today is a good opportunity for the Sri Lankan young players to press for the national selection. What amazes me is the kind of security which we have been given and how our cricketers are looked after. The security at the stadium is high tech and amazing and everything is being strongly monitored,” Fernando said.

“Incidents can happen anywhere in the world but we have to move on and sports should not be stopped. And I hope other nations would also send their players as Pakistan needs cricket,” Fernando said.

PCB chairman Mani acknowledged Sri Lanka’s support for Pakistan. “I thought this was the right moment to acknowledge Sri Lanka’s support to Pakistan. This is a very very important tour for us,” Mani said.

“I am very grateful to Minister Fernando, Shaami and Mohan de Silva for the way they have supported Pakistan cricket. They have been absolutely exceptional in their support to Pakistan. They knew how important it was for this tour to take place,” Mani said.

“We have seen this in Christchurch recently. It was terrible. There were incidents in Sri Lanka but this can happen anywhere in the world. The main thing is that the security of the players cannot be compromised. It was important that the Sri Lankan Board was comfortable and I am very grateful to the security delegation that came to Pakistan and Mohan de Silva, who is now the secretary and was formerly chairman of the board, came to Pakistan with security consultants and had an extensive review not only in Karachi but also Lahore,” the PCB chairman said.

“Sri Lanka has special place in our hearts. They suffered here in Pakistan. And for them to come is a great, great act of courage,” Mani added. “It is an exceedingly important series for Pakistan. And inshaAllah we will go from strength to strength. On Monday the crowd turnout was good. It is a special day for me. “The perception of a country is different from outside unless you go exactly to that place. I am very grateful to the Australian Cricket Board as they sent their chief executive and head of security. Their chairman has promised to come to Pakistan. Similarly, the English board are sending their chief executive and the board’s director to have a look. New Zealand have been speaking to us. The message is getting across. When cricket actually happens in Pakistan there can be no better endorsement,” Mani added. Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva was also there at news conference.