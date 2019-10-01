close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
AFP
October 1, 2019

21 pilgrims die, 35 hurt in India bus crash

World

NEW DELHI: At least 21 people returning from offering prayers at a temple in India’s western state of Gujarat died after their bus overturned on Monday, police said, with heavy rains hindering rescuers. Police said the bus, carrying 70 passengers returning from the temple town of Ambaji to their villages in Anand district.

