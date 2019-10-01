close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
AFP
October 1, 2019

Uganda bans wearing of red beret

AFP
October 1, 2019

KAMPALA: Uganda on Monday designated the red beret and tunic as official military clothing that could land civilians who wear them in jail, essentially banning the uniform of opposition leader Bobi Wine and his supporters.

The pop star turned leading opposition figure, who has announced he is running for president against longtime leader Yoweri Museveni in 2021, has made the red beret his signature, calling it a "symbol of resistance".

However the beret, also worn by some soldiers, was included in Uganda’s first ever gazette of all military clothing, which states that any member of the public found in possession of the items "is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years."

