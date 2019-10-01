close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
AFP
October 1, 2019

One boy killed, more injured as strong winds hit Central Europe

World

AFP
October 1, 2019

BRATISLAVA: One boy was killed and several of his schoolmates injured when strong winds uprooted a tree near Bratislava, police said, as Slovakia and its Central European neighbours issued weather warnings.

"Strong wind caused a tree to fall on primary school pupils on a sidewalk in Nitra. A 14-year-old boy died on the spot," Slovak police said on their Facebook page, adding that "several others" were injured, one seriously.

Slovak authorities issued wind warnings for the whole country, including a hurricane-force alert for the northern High Tatras mountain region where wind speeds could reach 135-km. Howling winds caused power outages for some 30,000 households in the Czech Republic on Monday. Falling trees hampered rail traffic across the country, while a driver escaped with injuries after a tree fell on his truck.

