I want to meet my accuser, says Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said late on Sunday he wants and deserves to meet the anonymous whistleblower at the centre of the fast-moving scandal that has triggered an impeachment probe against him.

The whistleblower, who could testify soon before Congress, fears for their safety if their identity is revealed, according to a lawyers´ letter released by CBS News.

Battling the deepest crisis of his presidency, Trump in a series of tweets railed against accusations that he should be impeached for urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, his potential 2020 White House challenger.

"Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ´Whistleblower,´ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way," Trumped said. Trump accused top Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff of lying to Congress last week about what Trump said to Zelensky in the July phone call.