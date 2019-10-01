CITY PULSE: Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Rah Guzar
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Sania Mushtaq’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rah Guzar’ from October 1 to October 7. Call 021-35824455 for more information.
Purification by fire
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Misunderstandings...
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
