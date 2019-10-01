close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
October 1, 2019

CITY PULSE: Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth

Karachi

 
October 1, 2019

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Tomorrow we Inherit the Earth: Notes from a Guerrilla War’ until October 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Rah Guzar

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Sania Mushtaq’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Rah Guzar’ from October 1 to October 7. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Purification by fire

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ahsen Asif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Purification by fire’ until October 3. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Misunderstandings...

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Muzzumil Ruheel’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Misunderstandings...’ until October 3. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

