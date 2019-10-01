Burhani Trust organises walk, seminar on World Heart Day

KARACHI: Burhani Hospital Trust under supervision of Chief Executive Officer Brigadier (Retd) Zubair Organized World Heart Day as a corporate social responsibility.

Over 2000 people from surrounding area attended Free Heart Care Checkup Camp, Walk and Seminar headed by Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Mohsin Shaikh & Consultant Physician Dr. Pawan Kumar.

Free hearted related Laboratory Tests were carried-out. Qaiser Imtiaz – Chairman Union Council, Abdul Ghaffar Haqqani, Yahya Bhai Sahib, Amil and Vice Chairman – BHT, Mustafa Giani, li Asghar Hasani, Hussain Basrai, Organizing Committee and Trustees and Management were present in the walk.***