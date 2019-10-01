Matric board announces SSC Part I results

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday announced the Secondary Schools Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2019 part-I (class IX) results for the general regular, general private and science groups.

According to the gazette, a total of 159,100 candidates had registered with the BSEK for the annual examinations of the SSC science group part I. Of them, 4,109 aspirants did not take the exams and 97,068 passed all the five papers. A total of 30,331 students cleared four papers, and 15,743 three papers. The ratio of successful candidates was found to be 62.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, 14,301 regular candidates were registered by the BSEK for the annual exams of the SSC general group part I. Of them, 587 did not appear for the exams. According to the results, 7,348 students passed all the five papers, whereas, 2,634 and 1,373 cleared four and three papers respectively. The ratio of successful candidates was 53 per cent.

The board had also registered 8,528 private candidates for the 2019 annual exams of the SSC general group part I. Of them, 3,333 passed all the five subjects, 1,833 cleared four, and 1,221 were declared passed in three. The passing percentage was 43.57.