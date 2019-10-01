President Alvi chairs Fuuast meeting, says no one is above law

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday chaired the 40th meeting of the Senate of the Federal Urdu University for Arts Science and Technology Sind at the Governor’s House as Chancellor of the varsity.

Fuuast Senate Deputy Chairman Javed Asharaf Hussain, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, Fuuast senators Dr Riaz Ahmed, Syed Jafar Ahmed, Dr Moinuddin Aqeel, Federal Ministry for Education representative Hakim Ali Talpur, President Anjuman-e-Taraqq-e-Urdu Wajid Jawwad and others attended the meeting, said a Fuuast spokesperson.

The meeting made deliberations on the recommended names that were sent by the nominated members of the Fuuast Senate for representation on vacant seats of the body. However, the Fuuast VC expressed his reservation over the nominations and said many faculties had levelled serious allegations against those nominees.

He further stated that the Senate inquiry committee had also submitted its report regarding those nominees, but the duration of the meeting was too short, thus it was not presented before the chancellor.

Commenting on the issue, the president said that no one was above the law and if anyone was found guilty of violating the rules they would be dealt with as per the law. On the occasion, the meeting approved sending recommendations of the Senate Committee to the President House. The CV briefed the chancellor about the construction work of the Islamabad campus and highlighted the issues related to the development work of the campus. He told the meeting that construction work of the campus was started in 2018, and 80 percent work had been completed so far.

The VC further said that the Islamabad campus would be shifted to its new campus in January 2020 and it would help the varsity to raise the hefty amount being spent on paying the rent. The chancellor lauded the VC’s efforts.

The VC informed the Senate meeting that the administration had reviewed the audit para till 2015-16 since the varsity had been functioning as college. The president emphasised that all efforts would be made to settle the audit paras on the level of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Departmental Audit Committee (DAC), while the rest of the audit paras would be presented to the next Fuuast Senate meeting.

The president was informed that the varsity had already published an advertisement to fill the vacant positions of director finance, Controller Examination, register, Director Planning and Development, which were being run on an ad-hoc basis.