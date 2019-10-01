close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Daraz launches new delivery model

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

LAHORE: Daraz has launched ‘Foree’, a hyper-local delivery model, for same day deliveries in major cities of the country from October.

Daraz Group Chief Executive Officer Bjarke Mikkelsen announced this at the 4th Annual Sellers Summit in Lahore on Monday. Daraz is providing complete support to sellers who wish to list their products on Alibaba.com and reach a global customer base.

Addressing the sellers, Mikkelsen highlighted the milestones achieved by Daraz last year and where they stand on their mission to make it easy to do business anywhere in the era of digital economy.

More From Business