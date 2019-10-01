close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

KCAA office-bearers elected

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

KARACHI: The new office-bearers and managing committee members of the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) have been elected unopposed, a statement said on Monday.

The newly-elected KCCA managing committee for the term 2019/20 has taken over the charge of association in its 12th annual general body meeting. Yahya Mohammad has been elected as the KCAA president and Sheikh Waqas Anjum as vice president, it said.

