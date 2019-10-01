ACCA, KTBA sign deal

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen tax practice in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Specific areas of cooperation included achieving and promoting the highest professional, ethical and governance standards, upholding public interests, building tax culture and citizenship, and to support the taxation practice and profession by creating both capacity and capability, it added.

KTBA President Mohammad Rehan Siddiqui and the ACCA Pakistan Head Sajjeed Aslam, who was in Karachi meeting with key stakeholders, signed the agreement. Recognising the value of promoting mutual cooperation for the advancement of their respective members, it was also agreed to make it easier for the ACCA members acquire the KTBA membership.

Aslam said that ACCA was excited to partner with KTBA and they would actively work together in producing valuable thought leadership for the policymakers. Siddiqui said that the tax bar members would take benefit from the international experience of ACCA on the subjects of mutual interests. He also ensured the support of bar to ACCA in its endeavour towards promoting tax profession and practice in the country.