Gold down Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs500/tola on Monday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved down to Rs87,000/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs429 to Rs74,588.
In the international market, the rates dropped $10 to $1,487/ounce. Jewellers said that the rates in the Dubai gold market remained higher by Rs1,500/tola, compared with prices in the local market.
