High-risk economies sometimes need to be handled with ‘dare’

LAHORE: Countries can be brought to their knees by crippling their economies instead of making them bow down through military means we better realise India would never risk a war against Pakistan but would leave no stone unturned to undermine our economy from inside as well as outside.

Importance of economies that are able to withstand shocks and recover gracefully has increased in the age of globalisation. The erstwhile Soviet Union, which was a super power in late 80s, disintegrated and was reduced to Russia because of a weak economy.

Indian action in occupied Kashmir was a calculated move taken at a time when our economy was in shambles. India cannot afford a war that might convert into a nuclear conflict and take back its economy to Stone Age. Pakistan’s economy is passing through a torrid time. We need political consensus on economy. Reforms should have total support of all parties across the spectrum. The dilly-dallying on reforms is bringing more miseries for the consumers. The dialogue for consensus will have to be initiated by the head of the government. Time is not on our side. We have move fast on economic front.

All countries friendly to Pakistan are investing heavily in India ignoring the huge investment opportunities in Pakistan, which is sitting on the epicenter of the world as trade is shifting towards the region where it’s located. We have borders with China and India two of world’s largest growing economies. Central Asian countries are at the same air distance as is Lahore from Karachi. This huge opportunity is being ignored by investors because they see the regulatory institutions in disarray, and are wary of political polarisation.

The current economic model of Pakistan is not sustainable. There is a structural problem with the economy. The government has failed to control its expenditures which are increasing at a much faster pace than its revenues and most of it is non-development expenditure. The way the government is borrowing nothing is left for the private sector. The bank borrowing is expected to further increase as the government has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will not ask its central bank to print banknotes. The credit to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) -the engine of growth in any economy has been squeezed. Revenues continue to decline as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP) because the tax reforms are lying in limbo. Provinces are failing in collecting agriculture tax and property tax recovery is far below its potential.

The size of the federal cabinet is enormous, general expenditure is on a steep rise and the public sector enterprises are bleeding at a cutthroat rate. A will to cut down expenses where possible is nowhere in sight. Debt servicing has now become the fastest growing area of expense causing inflation and high interest rates -two big bumps on the road to growth. The foremost thing to do is improve governance and reforms for doing that are not a big challenge. We can start by ensuring merit-based appointments.

No government in the past was enthusiastic on merit and this government is following in their footsteps. In recent years there has been capacity erosion in the bureaucracy. In fact the bureaucrats have stopped taking all important decisions fearing action from National Accountability Bureau if anything done in good faith and transparently goes wrong. However this is still not a major hurdle in improving governance. There are many capable and upright bureaucrats available who have been sidelined because they refuse to obey verbal illegal orders.

Reforming and where possible privatising the bleeding public sector companies is absolutely essential. A flawed perception has gained ground that over-employment in public sector companies is the root-cause of losses in state-owned enterprises. The major impact of mismanagement in public sector enterprises is more due to the incompetence of the upper level staff posted against merit.

All the above difficulties could be surmounted if we move in right direction as a nation and not individually. We must bring every political player on board on the issue of privatisation. The government has no business in doing business. Corruption can only be addressed if all provinces cooperate. Prices could be controlled through the best efforts of federating units. The dilemma of one national curriculum in education needs all provinces on board. To achieve it the federal government needs to have a working relationship with all provinces and at least the major political parties.