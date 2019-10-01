Pakistan, Germany agree to strengthen trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Monday agreed to work closely for facilitation of business community by enhancing transfer of technology, establishment of joint ventures and promoting trade delegations.

“Both sides took stock of the existing development cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961,” an official statement said following a meeting between Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck and Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar.

Minister Azhar thanked the German government for the grant assistance, geared towards the betterment of the people of Pakistan and congratulated Bernhard Schlagheck on successfully concluding the government-to-government negotiations between the two sides, wherein Euro 109 million were committed by the German government for various projects in priority sectors.

Last month, Germany committed to provide the financial assistance to the country to further enhance the development cooperation. The funding will be utilised mainly in the sectors of good governance, energy and sustainable economic development. The funds will be allocated to different projects, including the billion tree afforestation project, resilience against natural disasters, local governance, support to people affected by migration and displacement, promotion of renewable energies, social health protection and improvement of social and labour standards.

Minister for economic affairs briefed the incoming ambassador about current and planned development priorities of the Pakistani government, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, poverty alleviation, human resource development and green energy.

The minister said the government looks forward to further strengthening cooperation between the two sides and hoped to engage in projects which are geared towards the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

Stephan Schlagheck emphasised on a closer contact between the German embassy and economic affairs division of Pakistan for sustainable economic development in the country through technical and vocational training, increasing trade and market access. Both the sides exchanged views n increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives. Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling more than Euro 3 billion.

In April, the two countries signed an agreement for financial assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 58.8 million. The financial contribution was intended to strengthen the country’s renewable energy sector and gird connections. It also aimed to continue support to the refugee-affected and hosting areas program, as well as in strengthening technical and vocational education and training infrastructure.