Tue Oct 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2019

Rupee weakens

Business

The rupee on Monday ended weaker against dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, owing to increased demand for greenback from importers, dealers said.

The local currency closed at 156.36 to dollar, compared with the previous close of 156.17. Dealers said rupee came under pressure on the back of increased demand for foreign exchange in the market.

“The rupee lost grounds amid increased month-end import and corporate payments,” a dealer said. In the kerb market, however, the rupee traded firmer at 156.40 to the greenback.

“We rule out near-term sharp volatility in the rupee, and the local unit is likely to remain largely range-bound over the next week,” the dealer added.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained on a downward path due to increased external debt servicing.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.772 billion as of September 20 from $15.898 billion in previous month.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan dropped to $8.465 billion from $8.60 billion, while reserves with the commercial banks stood at $7.307 billion, compared with $7.297 billion previously.

