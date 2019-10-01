Stocks flat as investors play safe ahead of inflation numbers

Stocks on Monday cranked to a flat close amid bargain-hunting because all eyes are set on the September inflation numbers, coming out this week, which will set the tone for the central bank’s next monetary move, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.03 percent or 8.04 points to close at 32,078.85 points level, while KSE-30 was up 0.13 percent or 19.96 points to end at 15,018.03 points.

Of 363 active scrips, 181 up, 156 retreated, and 26 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 166.047 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 135.161 million shares in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said “Stocks closed flat led by selected oil, banking, and energy scrips on speculations at the quarter end close”. Higher global crude oil prices, government’s resolve for privatisation of state-owned enterprises, strong financial results in energy sector and expectations on likely resolution of GIDC issue this week by the Supreme Court helped the stocks stay buoyed, Mehanti added.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The main index closed on a slightly positive note today as investors continued to hunt values”.

Eyes are set on Financial Action Task Force’s plenary meetings, scheduled between October 13 and 18, in which Pakistan’s fate whether it stays or leaves the grey list will be decided, Javed said.

“Exploration and production, textile composite, and oil marketing companies were the major contributors to the index, cumulatively adding 58 points,” Javed said. Salman Ahmad head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said, “Though the market was mixed but an improving turnover proved a tonic for the market men”.

The market would largely take cue from the inflation numbers to be released soon and if favourable then the trend might take a turn for the better at current levels, Ahmad said. A leading analyst said that the market was under pressure owing to dip in crude oil prices which led to some correction in domestic share price belonging to oil and gas exploration stocks.

Stocks moved cautiously throughout the session, but their closing above the psychological barrier of 32,000 points after recovering from a session low of 31,929 points means the stage is set for a rally, but for that to happen the market needs powerful triggers to gain further momentum.

The announcement of inflation numbers in a couple of days would be quite an important event as they will set the central bank’s monetary stance next month. Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir on Monday said, “The central bank has only interest rate to work as tool to control inflation and in future interest rate would be decided by the outcome of the inflation rate”.

He said this while speaking at a seminar at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi. “Exchange rate has now been controlled and difference between open market and interbank has been narrowed. Exports are picking up and ratio has increased appreciably,” Baqir added.

The highest gainers were Service Industries Limited, up Rs23.45 close at Rs538.45/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs20 to finish at Rs490/share. Highest losers were Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs170.05 to close at Rs3230.95/share, and Ismail Industries, down Rs18.30 to close at Rs348.00/share.

K-Electric Limited posted the highest volumes with 55.568 million shares traded, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.08 end at Rs3.55/share, while Unity Foods Limited turnover turned out to be the lowest at 3.630 million shares, gaining Rs0.28 to end at Rs8.83/share.