Rabbani flays promulgation of KP Action Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday denounced the promulgation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Action (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019 by the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 5.

Rabbani said in a statement that this ordinance, which was earlier applicable only to the then Fata and Pata, had been extended to the whole of the province. “This will lead to serious human rights violations and miscarriage of justice,” he warned.