PM the best ambassador of Kashmir: governor

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that PM Imran Khan has proved himself the best ambassador of Kashmiris by delivering a speech regarding the worst situation in the Indian Held Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly session.

Talking to reporters at a private housing society on Sunday, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Indian PM Modi had become the butcher of Kashmiris and Imran Khan had completely exposed him in UN General Assembly session.

The governor said that though there were differences between the government and the Opposition, but we need to go together over the issue of Kashmir. It was need of the time to show solidarity with the Kashmiris, he added. He said that Quaid-e-Azam had called the Kashmir a Jugular vein of Pakistan and every Pakistani feels the pain of Kashmiris. It was our responsibility to protect our vein from the enemy, he maintained. Earlier, the governor offered Fateha for the wife of Ghazanfar Iqbal Aujla, chairman of the private housing society.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash, cell phones and other valuables in nine incidents here on Sunday. Two armed men intercepted Muhammad Ali and snatched cash, gold ornaments and cell phones in Baghbanpura police station limits. Hafiz Ejaz was deprived of Rs 15,000 and a cell phone at gun point at Aroop. Two armed men looted Rs 60,000 from Dr Tanvir on Sui Gas Road. Dacoits snatched cash from Muhammad Aslam at Cantt area while armed men looted Muhammad Akram at Ludhewala Warraich. Unknown thieves took away cell phones from a computer shop at Model Town. The motorcycles of Ali Haidar, Khalid and Ashfaq were stolen from different parts of the city.

27 SHOPKEEPERS HELD WITH KITES: Police have arrested 27 shopkeepers and recovered 11,308 kites from them in a crackdown during the last three days here.

RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens. He said that strict action would be taken against the violators. QUL: Qul of senior politician Ch Muhammad Anwar Bhindar was held at Aroop on Sunday. Scores of people, including politicians, lawyers and journalists, attended the Qul.