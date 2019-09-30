close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

QAT Grade-11 matches shifted

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

LAHORE: The fourth and fifth round matches of the three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II tournament have been shifted from Mirpur Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Karachi’s NBP Stadium in the aftermath the 24 September earthquake.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken this decision to avoid any untoward incident after the only hotel where the teams could be accommodated and the dressing room of the stadium were damaged by the earthquake.

The fourth round match between Balochistan and Northern (October 2-4 Oct) and the fifth round fixture featuring Central Punjab and Sindh (October 8- will now be held at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports