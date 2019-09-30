QAT Grade-11 matches shifted

LAHORE: The fourth and fifth round matches of the three-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-II tournament have been shifted from Mirpur Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to Karachi’s NBP Stadium in the aftermath the 24 September earthquake.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken this decision to avoid any untoward incident after the only hotel where the teams could be accommodated and the dressing room of the stadium were damaged by the earthquake.

The fourth round match between Balochistan and Northern (October 2-4 Oct) and the fifth round fixture featuring Central Punjab and Sindh (October 8- will now be held at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.