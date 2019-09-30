close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

PFF’s NC to conduct referees’ fitness tests

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normaliastion Committee would conduct the referees physical fitness tests on October 2 at Punjab Football Stadium Lahore. According to Normalization Committee for PFF, Secretary, Col (retd) Mujahidullah Tareen, the candidates should send their required documents to PFF before September 30.

The required documents include Curriculum Vitae, Educational certificates, Identity card, valid passport copy, four passport size pictures and supervised matches records/Log Book along with medical fitness certificate of current week, he said. He told the age for FIFA International Referees List for FIFA Referee must be minimum 25 years and maximum 38 years.

“The age for Assistant FIFA Referee should be of minimum 23 years and maximum 38 years,” he said. The referees should not be below Matric having better physical and mental condition. “They must have good performance in football leagues (PPL, PFFL) and National Challenge Cup and should have supervised a minimum of 100 to 200 matches,” he said. The Secretary PFF NC said the referees should have good spoken, written and reading of English language and computer knowledge.

