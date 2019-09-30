Aya Darwaish causes upset, Best Terms wins Mirpur Cup

LAHORE: As Aya Darwaish staged a grand upset in the opening race of the day, Best Terms won the Mirpur Cup in a rain soiled Sunday here at the Lahore Race Club. In the opening race Aya Darwaish was followed by Dil Da Badshah at second place while High On Life settled for third position.

In the second race too Buland O Bala was a surprise winner of the first position. The second and third positions were claimed by Easy Go and Neval Officer respectively. The third race of the day finished in favour of Chan Punjabi. However, Golden Apple surprised everyone by winning the second place and was followed by Bachelor Party and Zahid Love at third and fourth positions. Rashq e Qamar jumped to the winner’s slot in the fourth race of the day. In its footsteps Zoaq e Yaqeen was inches away to be second. Miss Ravi Road and Safdar Princess were third and fourth respectively. IN the Mirpur Cup, Best Terms proved to be the most powerful horse to win the race while Sparking was second. Prince Albert and Bet Fair were third and fourth.