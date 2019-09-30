Japan buzzing after Ireland ambush

Ag AFP

TOKYO: For Japan coach Jamie Joseph, the host nation’s colossal 19-12 Rugby World Cup win over Ireland was a textbook example of keeping up with the Jones’s.

Four years ago, the Brave Blossoms pulled off one of sport’s greatest shocks with a breathless 34-32 upset of two-time world champions South Africa on England’s south coast.Eddie Jones, architect of the “Brighton Miracle” as it came to be known, had taken Japan from “joke team” — in the Australian’s own words — to giant-killers. But Joseph’s Japan could go a step further and reach the quarter-finals for the first time after an astonishing performance against Ireland, who came into the World Cup as the top-ranked team in the world.

“With 50,000 fans and 40,000 in red jerseys, it makes you really proud,” said the former All Black, almost in a whisper, after the match. “We obviously had a plan and we executed it.”It won’t have made comfortable viewing for Scotland, who were battered 27-3 by Ireland in their opening game and face the Japanese in a potential winner-takes-all clash at Yokohama a little over two weeks from now.

“Ireland didn’t frighten us at all,” said winger Kotaro Matsushima, hat-trick hero of Japan’s 30-10 win over Russia in last week’s tournament curtain raiser. “They were just kicking it. Every one of the players made our tackles, so we felt in control.” The way Japan hit back after tries from Garry Ringrose and Rob Kearney inside 20 minutes — from fly-half Yu Tamura’s cool kicking to a dazzling try from Kenki Fukuoka that put the home side in front just before the hour mark — almost defied logic. No longer able to rely on the element of surprise after humiliating the Springboks in 2015, Japan played with a real swagger in possession and displayed tenacious defence to see the game out.