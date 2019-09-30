SL will give their best in today’s ODI: Coach

KARACHI: Sri Lankan head coach and former Test pacer Rumesh Ratnayake on Sunday hoped that his charges would put in their best in their second day-nighter of the three-match one-day series against Pakistan which will be held on Monday (today) here at the National Stadium.

“As a coach and as a player this is our challenge. In the World Cup no one gave us hope of beating England and this is a sort of thing which gives us hope for this match also. We were at No9 at that stage and England were at the top of the stage and eventually won the World Cup. This is the similar like situation and we have planned to win,” Rumesh told a news conference here at National Stadium.

“We know that we are low in ranking but we have players who have potential and I expect from them on the day,” he was quick to add.

Ten leading players of the touring party pulled out of the Pakistan’s tour due to security issues. Rumesh said that although training sessions were hampered by rain during the last few days but said that the preparation was good.“When we came here the progression was hamperred by rain. We only had a day’s training outside. And today we also trained. The prep has been good and it will not be an excuse as all are professional players and I hope the things will be okay,” he said.

The former pacer feels that although both the units had huge difference in strength but he believes in his unit to deliver. “It is really a challenge but we have come here to compete and we have come here to win. We discussed our winning. The outcome may be differnt I don’t know but we are positives,” he said.

The Colombo-born coach said that his team had some gutsy cricketers who had to prove themselves.“We have got a chinaman and a leg-spinner. We have good fast bowlers. There are a few guys who are there and who are to prove themselves at the international level. This is a chance for them and hopefully they would take them with both hands. There are a few good batsmen who can deliver and let’s see how it goes,” he said.

Rumesh said that definitely Sri Lanka’s successful tour to Pakistan would also help the test series between the two nations.“This would be an intresting precurser for that tour. I am sure this will encourage others to take their decisions. We cannot enforce on them. We are to respect their decision. But as you say this would be a huge thing for not only the Sri Lankan cricketers but for all nations to be here,” he said.