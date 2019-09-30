close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
AFP
September 30, 2019

Albania’s endangered Jewish museum reopens

World

AFP
September 30, 2019

Berat, Albania: Albania´s sole Jewish history museum reopened in southern Berat on Sunday thanks to a businessman who rescued it from the brink of closure.

The small “Solomon Museum”, which tells the remarkable story of how Albania´s Jewish population was saved and even grew during the Holocaust, was the project of a local professor, Simon Vrusho. Vrusho opened the tiny museum in 2018 and funded it with his pension and small donations left in a box by the door.

When the 75-year-old died in February, the future of the exhibit looked uncertain. But after reading an AFP report about it, French-Albanian businessman Gazmend Toska decided to finance the museum and move it to a larger site in the city, where scores of people gathered Sunday for the opening.

