Austria conservatives set to win snap poll amid far-right losses

VIENNA: Austria´s 33-year-old former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was on course to win snap elections Sunday despite a scandal which engulfed his previous far-right allies, projections showed Sunday.

Kurz´s centre-right People´s Party (OeVP) took 37 percent of the vote, according to first projections. His erstwhile coalition partners, the scandal-hit far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), meanwhile, dropped from almost 26 percent at the last election to around 16 percent. The election was triggered by a corruption scandal which engulfed the FPOe in May and brought down the OeVP-FPOe coalition.

The centre-left Social Democrats look set for their worst-ever result on around 22 percent of the vote. The Greens are the other big winners, reversing a disastrous performance in 2017 which saw them fail to enter parliament to win at least 13 percent this time round, which would be their best-ever score. The small liberal NEOS party scored around seven percent.

The parliamentary election was brought about by the “Ibiza-gate” corruption scandal that engulfed Kurz’s far-right coalition partner in May, after just 18 months in government together. “Our most important election goal is that there will be no majority (in parliament) against us,” Kurz said after casting his vote in Vienna. The former law student, who has enjoyed a rapid ascent through the ranks to become the youngest-ever chancellor in 2017, has “nothing to win, but a lot to lose”, Die Presse daily warned in an editorial on Saturday. “Even with a nice plus on Sunday, it is more difficult for him than in 2017,” it said, adding there was no partner that quite suited any more. With 6.4 million people eligible to vote, polling stations across the country opened at seven am (0500 GMT) and will close at eight pm (1500 GMT) when the first projections are expected.

The vote is also seen as a test for the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) after “Ibiza-gate” brought down its long-time leader. A fresh investigation against him — this time of alleged fraudulent expense claims — was announced this week. Norbert Hofer, a former aircraft engineer who took over the party after “Ibiza-gate”, admitted the FPOe was facing “a real challenge”.

“It’s hard to say what the results will be. It’s important for us to get a stable basis after this election to strengthen the FPOe,” Hofer told reporters after voting in his native Pinkafeld, 120 kilometres (70 miles) from Vienna near the Hungarian border.

A renewed coalition with the far-right — touted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other nationalists as a model for all of Europe — looked likely until the new allegations shook the party this week, threatening to lower the 20 percent of votes it was expecting to get.—AFP