Prominent Egyptian dissident detained

CAIRO: Prominent Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah was detained Sunday morning beyond his overnight probation, his family and a judicial official said. “We don’t know where Alaa is... The police station says he’s most probably at state security prosecution... we seriously don’t have any information about him,” his sister Mona Seif, also a well-known activist, said on Twitter early Sunday. Abdel Fattah, 37, is serving five years of probation after completing a five-year jail sentence in March for staging a protest against a 2013 law effectively banning public gatherings. His probation requires him to report to a police station near his home in Cairo at 6:00 PM every evening, and stay overnight in a cell until 6:00 AM.